Speaking in Battor, North Tongu constituency on the first day of his four-day visit to the Volta Region, he said Ghana cannot afford to have young people graduate into a jobless economy.

He stated that people would have sustainable and decent jobs.

READ MORE: NPP gov't has created 350,000 jobs for the youth in 2 years – Bawumia

Mahama said the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been full of massive job losses in the country.

According to him, the NDC the next NDC government would invest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and make it free and through that way, young people would be equipped with employable skills for the job market.