According the president, if the parties fail to arrive at a resolution to immediately deal with the vigilantism canker, he will be forced to initiate a legislation to disband the militia groups

“I want to use the platform of this message to make a sincere, passionate appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC, to come together, as soon as possible, preferably next week, to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politic.

READ ALSO: Learn your lessons from the Menzgold saga, President Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

“I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism. The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting,” Akufo-Addo told Parliament during his third State of Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He added: “If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter. Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups.

“What was tolerated over the years cannot and must not be accepted anymore. We must not take our peace and security for granted— not for a moment. Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us if we were to compromise our peace and stability. I will not permit that to occur under my watch.”

READ ALSO: SONA 2019: What President Akufo-Addo must do

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has set up a three-member Commission of Inquiry to investigate activities of these vigilante groupings within political parties following violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.