I’ll leave NPP if all the current national executives are not voted out – Kennedy Agyapong threatens

Evans Annang

The maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to quit the ruling party if the current national executives are not voted out.

He said the current crop are incompetent and if they are not voted out at the polls, he will advise himself.

Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, Hon. Agyapong said he will breakaway and form his own party if that doesn’t happen.

“They will all lose. I said I was not going to open my mouth but I will make sure they all lose. I swear to God a new bread (will take over).. I said I was not going to talk but because of Yaw Buaben Asamoah you will see what will happen in the party,” he said.

On his threat to form his own political party, Kennedy Agyapong said, “If the current executives don’t lose, I will form a political party. All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoah, if they don’t vote them out, I will form a political party and the name of the political party will be ‘abro’ (Akan word for mischief).”

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Buaben Asamoah, despite failing woefully at his job has found it prudent to direct subtle jabs at him despite contributing very little to the success of the NPP. “I’ve been very quiet but I don’t want anybody to disrespect me. What is his contribution in the party? Foolish boy like you.”

“You Yaw Buaben Asamoah, he insulted me somewhere in December and everything, I didn’t mind him. He sarcastically disrespects me to people and that’s why he lost because I am the man of the people. This time I decided not to go there, I said do your own thing and you’ve lost because of your arrogance. He thinks he is better than everybody, are you the only lawyer in the party?” Kennedy Agyapong questioned the former MP for Adentan Constituency.

The businessman cum politician has been speaking on a wide-range of issues about the ruling government in recent days.

He described his baby mama and MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo as a failure and called on her to fulfill her parliamentary role.

Evans Annang

