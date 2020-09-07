The former president said a new NDC administration will make corruption unattractive for all his appointees and Ghanaians.

This is contained in the 2020 manifesto launched by the party in Accra.

Speaking on the pledge, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said John Mahama will make sure all his appointees will declare their assets.

Hon. Iddrisu also said the next NDC administration will fight against nepotism that has bedeviled the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The former president has also promised to cut down the size of government should he win. He plans to save the public purse which he claims is being dissipated under the current government.