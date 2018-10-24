Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi

"If you promote me as your flagbearer, by the grace of God I will give President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo one term,” he said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah play

Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah

Former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi has tasked delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote him as flagbearer.

He said he will defeat Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 if given the nod.

"If you promote me as your flagbearer, by the grace of God I will give President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo one term,” he said.

Prof Alabi added that he will not stop at making Akufo-Addo a one-term president but also ensure that the NDC secures a second four-year-term of governance under his leadership.

READ ALSO: Rawlings prays "better" person wins NDC presidential race

He made these pronouncements while speaking to delegates at Abiriw in the Eastern Region.

  play

 

He said, “after I give him one term, by the grace of God I will not be president for only one term. I will be President of the Republic of Ghana for two terms.”

Prof. Joshua Alabi is one of 13 candidates who has expressed the desire to lead the largest opposition party in the country into election 2020 with the view to winning power from the NPP. He’s seen as one of the most likely candidates to win the contest although former President John Mahama is still considered a favorite for many.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour 'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy boss I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy boss
NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but are doing nothing – Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but are doing nothing – Mahama
Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe

Recommended Videos

NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo
Bawumia is ‘narrow-minded’ on social issues- Felix Kwakye-Ofosu Bawumia is ‘narrow-minded’ on social issues- Felix Kwakye-Ofosu
Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Joseph Yamin Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Joseph Yamin



Top Articles

1 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
2 Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairmanbullet
3 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
4 Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
5 Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Yaminbullet
6 Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the countrybullet
7 Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corruptbullet
8 Show us results of your 110 ministers - IDEG to Nana Addobullet
9 Mahama mourns NDC supportersbullet
10 Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
X
Advertisement