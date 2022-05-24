I'll only vote for NPP if Kennedy Agyapong or Martin Amidu is the flagbearer – A-Plus

In an interview on Kofi TV on Monday, May 23, 2022, A-Plus said he will not vote for parties come 2024 but he will assess the individuals that either of the parties present.

He stated that despite the NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo having underperformed, he will vote for the party if it presents the values and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.

A-Plus said "I will not vote for a party, I will vote for an individual, whether from the NDC or NPP stock, it matters very little to me.

"As I said earlier, no one can be 100% but you should be able to stand for something and I have said that every party must be given eight years to govern… so if you bring Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia, that is a no-no for me."

