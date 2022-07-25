I'll raise at least $60m every year for NPP – National Treasurer

Speaking on Joy News, Dr. Charles Dwamena popularly known as Dr. China, former Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to China was hopeful the NPP can accumulate GH¢30 million monthly towards meeting the target of $60 million annually.

He said "For me, it's a clear cut for me to raise at least $60 million each year for the party and that is the task we've set upon ourselves. You can’t go about raising money without appreciating people who are donating; you can't go about raising money without enhancing transparency and accountability; you can't go about raising that amount of money without training the people.

Pulse Ghana

"Once that happens and we have that amount of money, we will be able to resource the party then the other officers will have the needed funds [to undertake their projects]."

He has expressed appreciation to the predecessor of the party, Abankwah Yeboah, and pledged to work towards enhancing transparency and accountability.

"I believe in continuity; my predecessor – Mr. Abankwah Yeboah – has done very well, he's served the party for eight solid years and he's done fantastically well.