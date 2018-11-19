I'll return NDC to power in 2020 - Ofosu Ampofo vows

news

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the newly elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to return the party to the Jubilee House in 2020.

He said his new stewardship will see the NDC return to power in 2021.

“My administration is poised for action. One thing we want to assure and promise the NDC fraternity is that we are going to work 24 hours around the clock and promise you that by 7th January 2021, the NDC will be going to the Flagstaff House", he said.

Ofosu Ampofo made this declaration while delivering a victory speech on behalf of all newly elected executives of the party at the just ended 9th delegates’ conference of the party which took place at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, who until the election was the First Vice Chairman of the NDC, defeated Dan Abodakpi and three other aspirants; Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Danny Annang, Betty Mould Iddrisu to become the party’s new leader.

Ofosu Ampofo said his administration was ready to work hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

He also pledged to ensure a cordial relationship between the party and the media.



The NDC would want to assure the media that under my chairmanship, we will fix a very cordial relationship with the media, he said.