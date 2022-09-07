He said he will rule Ghana with a lean government that the country has never witnessed before adding that some of the ministries created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration will be scrapped.
I'll run a lean gov't that Ghana has never seen — Mahama
John Mahama has said the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if voted into power in the 2024 elections will rule Ghana with less ministers.
Mahama said the next NDC government will review the 1992 Constitution in relation to the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 officeholders.
According to him, "We want to reiterate the points made by President Mahama recently that a next NDC government will run an administration with a leaner government and far less ministers than Ghana has ever seen and ensure a cut in waste and exercise of frugality in everything government does."
He added: "the NDC is also committed to the implementation of a review of the 1992 constitution which should among others, place a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices and face the issues of Article 21 head-on."
"The next NDC government must commit to the implementation of the review of the 1992 Constitution, which was begun by President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.
"This review should among others aim at reforming the judiciary and tackle head-on issues on ex-gratia payments and other matters of Article 71 emoluments," Mahama noted.
