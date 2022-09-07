I'll run a lean gov't that Ghana has never seen — Mahama

Mahama said the next NDC government will review the 1992 Constitution in relation to the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 officeholders.

According to him, "We want to reiterate the points made by President Mahama recently that a next NDC government will run an administration with a leaner government and far less ministers than Ghana has ever seen and ensure a cut in waste and exercise of frugality in everything government does."

Pulse Ghana

He added: "the NDC is also committed to the implementation of a review of the 1992 constitution which should among others, place a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices and face the issues of Article 21 head-on."

"The next NDC government must commit to the implementation of the review of the 1992 Constitution, which was begun by President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.