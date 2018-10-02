Pulse.com.gh logo
I'll score Nana Addo 50 percent - CDD boss


He, however, said that the President can do better on the number of appointees he is serving with.

Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour play

Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour

Professor Henry Kwesi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), has said that he will rate the Akufo-Addo government average.

He said Nana Addo's nearly two-year-old government will get 50 percent if he is to give it a rating.

“I think is between 5 and 6 over 10,” Prof. Prempeh stated in an interview on Starr FM.

He said despite the complaints of hardships by a section of Ghanaians, Nana Addo's government has done creditably well in other areas.

He, however, said that the President can do better on the number of appointees he is serving with.

“I think on the numbers of the ministers the president could have kept the numbers in a reasonable double digits,” Prof. Prempeh emphasized.

The over 110 ministers that are currently serving in President Akufo-Addo's government have come under intense criticisms from Ghanaians and civil society groups.

Prof. Prempeh said “I don’t necessarily think we need these numbers, what we need is an effective State. I don’t think the solution lies in loading the system with more politicians. We need to invest in a strong civil service".

Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh play

Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh

 

He added, “Definitely could have been a lot more boldness in that score… We shouldn’t experiment with people in public office. My disappointment is the sheer numbers.”

Last week ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi also scored the Akufo-Addo government below average in an exclusive interview on Accra based Joy FM.

