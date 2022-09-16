I'll stabilize Ghana's ailing economy if voted into power — Kofi Akpaloo

"The LPG after taking over will fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, irregular supply of electricity for the betterment of the citizenry," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the LPG during the election to help them solve the economic crisis hindering the progress of the country.

The LPG, he noted, had laid down measures, policies, and innovations to bounce the country back to recover the economy from the doldrums.

Pulse Ghana

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again assured the people of Ghana that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of the economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

He said: "in recent times, we have been witnessing significant difficulties in the management of the national economy, largely as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, which has been exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

He stated, however, that "the basic commitment to resolving these challenges, within the framework of due process and democratic institutions, must remain unshaken. And, I am confident that, God-willing, we will overcome these challenges."