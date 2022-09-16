He said the LPG party will implement and bring out the best strategies, policies, and interventions and work hard to develop the country by fixing the enormous challenges confronting it.
I'll stabilize Ghana's ailing economy if voted into power — Kofi Akpaloo
The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has assured Ghanaians that the economy will be stabilized when he wins the 2024 general elections.
"The LPG after taking over will fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, irregular supply of electricity for the betterment of the citizenry," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the LPG during the election to help them solve the economic crisis hindering the progress of the country.
The LPG, he noted, had laid down measures, policies, and innovations to bounce the country back to recover the economy from the doldrums.
However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again assured the people of Ghana that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of the economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
He said: "in recent times, we have been witnessing significant difficulties in the management of the national economy, largely as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, which has been exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."
He stated, however, that "the basic commitment to resolving these challenges, within the framework of due process and democratic institutions, must remain unshaken. And, I am confident that, God-willing, we will overcome these challenges."
The President made this known on Monday, September 12, 2022, when he delivered the keynote address at this year's Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.
