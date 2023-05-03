I'll wage sustained fight against corruption — Mahama promises

Mahama stated that any individual found engaging in corrupt practices under his administration will be dealt with regardless of his or her party affiliation.

He said "NDC is going to come into office, and we are going to launch a strong fight against corruption because we all know that corruption is one of the waste pipes in this country. People who appropriate the money of the state must be brought to book and sanctioned and NDC is going to do that.

"It doesn't matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people's money must suffer for it."

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to repair the problematic Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme under the NPP-led government.

"Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting. I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees.

"We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation when where school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together," he stated.