Addressing the NDC executives, members, supporters, and sympathizers at Garu in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign to lead the party to the 2024 elections, he said corruption is one of the channels through which state resources are wasted.
I'll wage sustained fight against corruption — Mahama promises
Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has promised to wage a sustained fight against corruption and poor governance when elected in the 2024 elections.
Mahama stated that any individual found engaging in corrupt practices under his administration will be dealt with regardless of his or her party affiliation.
He said "NDC is going to come into office, and we are going to launch a strong fight against corruption because we all know that corruption is one of the waste pipes in this country. People who appropriate the money of the state must be brought to book and sanctioned and NDC is going to do that.
"It doesn't matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people's money must suffer for it."
He promised to repair the problematic Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme under the NPP-led government.
"Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting. I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees.
"We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation when where school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together," he stated.
He indicated that despite the numerous resources at the disposal of the government, they had not been able to properly manage the economy well.
