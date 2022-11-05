He said the NDC needs a brave person to lead the battle in the next elections to be able to accumulate votes for the party to be at the helm of affairs in the country.
I'm a good match for the NPP, vote for me - Ade Coker
Mr. Joseph Ade-Coker, a Chairman hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Greater Accra Region, has firmly stated that he can match his opponent in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot for a boot to win in the next general elections in 2024.
During his campaign tour, while interacting with NDC delegates, Mr. Ade Coker said, “I have demonstrated that l dare to fight the NPP, they should also watch the posture of the NPP, they have been telling us that they are going to break the eight-year jinx, …If that is the case, the NDC needs a very courageous, bold and articulate person to be able to lead them in the battle in the Greater Accra region, which always determines the winning votes of the NDC. They should vote for me, I have come to you with a message and plan.”
According to the incumbent Greater Accra regional Chairman of NDC, the party's chance of winning the 2024 general elections is dependent on the caliber of regional executives the delegates will elect internally.
“The caliber of people you elect tomorrow will determine the success of the NDC going into the 2024 general elections. If you elect people who are not mature, competent, tried and tested, the results will be GIGO, Garbage in Garbage out,” he cautioned.
He further advised delegates to desist from being influenced by money and enticing goodies.
The NDC is expected to elect its regional executives on November 12-13, 2022, to steer the party's affairs.
