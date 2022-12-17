I’m inclined to work with newly elected NDC executives – Mahama

Addressing members on election grounds at the Accra sports stadium, the former President reiterated that he plays no favorites and is willing to work with any national delegate elected in the interest of suffering Ghanaians.

“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contest, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.”

“I stand ready to work with all those you elect to lead our great party and to contribute my quota to our objectives which primarily revolves around saving this country and building the Ghana we want,” he added.

John Mahama also stated that six years of recklessness by the NPP government which has led the economy into a ditch has threatened the livelihoods of many Ghanaians.

“The life savings of Ghanaians, pensions, and banks are being threatened by a debt restructuring program occasioned by the reckless borrowing of the Finance Minister…six years of reckless mismanagement of the country has left our people broken and struggling to survive from one day to the next.”