I'm informed the police CID has a docket on the alleged attack on Serwaa Broni — Security analyst

The matter has generated heated discussions on social media and the Minority in Parliament has hinted at plans to take legal action against the President.

The NDC MPs in a statement issued by the leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the allegations made by Madam Broni raise issues of "abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute," hence the need for the caucus to take action.

He said the Minority has "consequently requested and obtained a copy of the full interview in issue for further study, transcription, and legal analysis. The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter."

The Security analyst, Adam Bonaa speaking on the development said the docket was inherited by the current CID boss Ken Yeboah when he took over the office.

"I have checked and I’m reliably informed that there’s a docket on Serwaa Broni at the Police headquarters. The current CID boss ken Yeboah inherited the docket on the alleged attack. My expectation is by now he would have spoken to the issue of criminality especially as the President's name is mentioned," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

He said the National Security minister should have addressed the issue since the President who has been accused in the video is the head of the national security council as the 1992 Constitution stated.