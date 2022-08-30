He revealed that life has become so tough for him because he does not receive the perks as MP any longer.
I'm jobless and people visit to give me money — Former NDC MP Namoale cries
The former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale has recounted painfully how life has become hard for him after leaving the august house.
InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}
Sharing a bitter experience of life after Parliament on Accra-based Adom FM, Namoale said he has applied for jobs to get his daily bread but all efforts have proved futile.
According to him, "The country hasn't made any arrangement for lawmakers to survive on when they leave Parliament. I have searched for jobs since I left and I haven’t found any. So if it wasn't for the support of my friends and family, life would have been very difficult.
"Also some of the people I helped while in the office, visit me once in a while and give me cash."
He indicated that to survive, he relies on the generosity of friends and family.
"I can't mention their names but some are so poor that, they cannot take care of their families," he stated.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh