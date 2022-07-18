I’m looking forward to work with you – Chairman Wontumi writes to Justin Koduah

In a letter to the new Secretary General, he said though he did not support him during the elections, he is looking forward to work with him.

“God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can ‘Break The 8’ may God bless you and once again CONGRATULATIONS to you and the NPP for a successful elections from Chairman Wontumi to JFK,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Kodua won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered a paltry 8 votes.