I’m more than qualified to partner Dr. Bawumia in 2024 – Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

“There are a lot like me in the party who can equally take up the charge should they be appointed as running mate to the Vice President in case he is elected,” he said.

“I believe that it is still too early to even think of considering to be running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

“But I can tell you that I’m more than qualified to be a running mate for any candidate who deems it fit to select me, but like I said let’s leave that for Bawumia in case he is elected to lead the party,” he added.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is on record to have stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP into the next elections scheduled for 2024.

In a recent interview, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a leading member of the NPP called on Dr. Bawumia to step aside because he is not a true NPP man.

He said Dr. Bawumia is not a true member of the NPP and electing him as flagbearer will disorganize the party.

Speaking on the seeming contest between Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng, the Trade Minister, he said the Vice President should step aside.

“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancour between him and Alan’s camp, Bawumia should step aside, this is strategic. This is what political parties do and in this case, this is what the NPP should do.

“No one is in charge of the party and those who are in charge are part of the problem. No one is forcing him but it’s strategic. The goals of the party are not the same as the goal of the candidate vying to capture power”, he said.