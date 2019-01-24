Founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings has denied reports that he is planning a break away from the party.

The former president has not always been on the same page with the current leadership of the NDC and has often criticised his own party.

Earlier in the week, reports in the local media suggested Rawlings was engineering a breakaway to form a new party with some leading members of the NDC.

However, responding to this, the former military leader said the reports are false and should be treated as such.

A statement from Rawlings’ office said the general public must “treat the report with the utmost disregard and contempt.”

“The carefully crafted falsehood is unfortunately the creation of a small element within the NDC keen on manipulating the minds of party faithful.”

The statement urged the media to first confirm reports of this nature from Rawlings’ office before going on to publish or broadcast.

“This is not the first time they have attempted this kind of political trickery and falsehood. In the run up to the 2016 elections the same devious elements planted such fabrications in the media. Unfortunately, they have not learnt from the party’s humiliating loss and have sharpened their arsenal for yet more fairytales.

“We urge the media and social media managers to confirm such reports with this office before publication,” the statement added.