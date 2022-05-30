I’m not perturbed by the current economic mess; I know NPP will win 2024 polls – Bryan Acheampong

Mr. Acheampong said despite the challenges, the measures put in place by the Akufo-Addo government will ease the difficulties before the 2024 elections.

“People are broken hearted in this country and the only reason why they are broken hearted is because they trusted us but the current hardship we are facing now is beyond Ghana, it is something that is bracing through across the world and we have our fair share and I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.

“I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I believe that we can do it, we have the records of his Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The former Minister of State at the National Security Ministry said despite the economic challenges, government continues to embark on massive infrastructural projects across the country.

“Every election is difficult not just breaking this eight, I don’t see this breaking the eight and all those things, is another elections and we have the records of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, all the infrastructure projects going on across the country and we are going to ride on that very hard and win, where there are gaps we will explain to the population why those gaps exist”.