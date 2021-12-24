He said it was not a deliberate attempt to frustrate government business adding that he cannot be blamed for the commotion between the NDC and NPP lawmakers.
I'm not the Chief whip of NDC and NPP — Bagbin explains why he was absent in Parliament
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has explained why he was absent in the House on Monday night when lawmakers fought over the voting and proceedings on the controversial E-levy.
Bagbin revealed that he had to force the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to sit at 2:00 pm and got tired along the line since he was made to vary proceedings to approve some loans and undertake some other government business.
He explained that he left Parliament to go home and rest following the delay from the Majority.
According to him, "I can give you a copy of my closing remarks which when I was leaving I passed through my Usher to give to them. It was after 10 pm the night, and I had to go and take a rest because you delayed in sitting, I had to compel the house to sit after 2 and decided and said let's discuss E-levy, you say no, vary the order of business, I kept on varying the order of business, we did about 6 important items, approving other loans until I had to hand over getting to 6: 30 to the first Deputy Speaker now they say I refuse to preside that is why some numbers were not in the house."
"I'm not a Chief whip of any political party, I'm not entitled to bring members to the house, that's not my duty. I am to preside and apply the rules and I've applied them fairly, according to my understanding through literature, through experience," he added.
