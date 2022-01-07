I'm open to constructive criticism – Nana Addo

He said he would always welcome constructive criticisms so that the economy would be transformed for all Ghanaians to benefit.

He made this known at a special church service for the first family at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he will work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God.

He said "it enables us to be able to tolerate many of the slings and arrows that are thrown at us in this house."

He added that his administration remained open to criticism, regardless of the intent.

He said "We see this as part of the work we have to do for the people of Ghana, and we prepared to be open to all kinds of statements; some malicious, some in good faith. But then we take it all on board.