According to him, he is unperturbed about the numerous attacks that have come his way and that of his government in recent times.
I'm open to constructive criticism – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is open to constructive criticisms that will help move the country in the right direction.
He said he would always welcome constructive criticisms so that the economy would be transformed for all Ghanaians to benefit.
He made this known at a special church service for the first family at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he will work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God.
He said "it enables us to be able to tolerate many of the slings and arrows that are thrown at us in this house."
He added that his administration remained open to criticism, regardless of the intent.
He said "We see this as part of the work we have to do for the people of Ghana, and we prepared to be open to all kinds of statements; some malicious, some in good faith. But then we take it all on board.
"We are trying to build an open society and a nation that guarantees freedoms of all sorts, so those who are in the front of it have to have the temperament and psyche that enables them to tolerate whatever is said and in many cases be able to devise some hidden truths in what is said."
