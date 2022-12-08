It all started on Twitter where Metro TV, a media house known to be pro-incumbent New Patriotic Party, posted on its page, a copy of a ballot paper believed to be that of the 2020 election, and asked its followers to tell who they voted for and whether they were proud to have done so.
I’m proud I voted for Mahama; I’ll do it again in 2024 – Bridget Otoo tells Metro TV
Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has audaciously told her employer, Metro TV that she has no regrets about voting for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential election, adding that she will do it again in 2024.
One would have thought that Bridget Otoo would have steered clear from such a tweet, knowing that the media house she works for is sympathetic towards the NPP. But rather surprisingly, she did not shy away from disclosing that she cast her vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress candidate. As if that was not mindboggling enough, she went further to pledge that she will do the same in the 2024 election.
"Yes. I’m proud I voted @JDMahama and will do it again in 2024," Otoo tweeted on Thursday.
It is not clear how Metro TV will react to Otoo’s tweet especially as her employment at the media firm was even challenged and it had to take condemnations and protests from all quarters to let her go on set to cast news.
Bridget Otoo is known for her forthrightness and is one of the strong female voices in the Ghanaian media space that speak for the industry’s freedom to operate and also against the mistreatment of journalists.
Meanwhile, John Mahama has said that he has not decided yet to be the flagbearer of the opposition NDC in the next election.
