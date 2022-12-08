I’m proud I voted for Mahama; I’ll do it again in 2024 – Bridget Otoo tells Metro TV

One would have thought that Bridget Otoo would have steered clear from such a tweet, knowing that the media house she works for is sympathetic towards the NPP. But rather surprisingly, she did not shy away from disclosing that she cast her vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress candidate. As if that was not mindboggling enough, she went further to pledge that she will do the same in the 2024 election.

"Yes. I’m proud I voted @JDMahama and will do it again in 2024," Otoo tweeted on Thursday.

It is not clear how Metro TV will react to Otoo’s tweet especially as her employment at the media firm was even challenged and it had to take condemnations and protests from all quarters to let her go on set to cast news.

Bridget Otoo is known for her forthrightness and is one of the strong female voices in the Ghanaian media space that speak for the industry’s freedom to operate and also against the mistreatment of journalists.