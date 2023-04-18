I'm rich and ready to display cash — Kennedy Agyapong tells NPP presidential aspirants

Speaking to delegates of the NPP in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, the maverick politician said "Whoever thinks he is a man and would want to scare me with money when the time comes, I will show him that I am also a man and that I have riches. I will put on a show here in Awutu Senya East, I will display cash".

The NPP flagbearer hopeful said that he is committed to a peaceful internal election in the party, adding that he will surmount any attempt to scare him or delegates into supporting another candidate.

"So let everyone have patience. We want peace in NPP so we can win the elections but the fact that we want peace does not mean anyone should try and scare us. Nobody can scare you. When it comes to the election vote for whomever you wish to vote for. You have your own mind," he added.

The NPP has settled on November 4, 2023, to hold a presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The presidential primary would open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.