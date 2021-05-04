I'm satisfied fighting corruption in the country - Nana Addo taps himself on the back

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his pledge that the country's laws on corruption will apply to all citizens irrespective of their political leanings.

According to him, that is the surest way of fighting the canker in Ghana.

He has tapped himself on the back that the NPP-led government has achieved a lot in terms of fighting corruption.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, May 3, 2021, he said since his government came to power, Ghana's anti-corruption ranking has "gone up several notches."

Answering a direct question posed to him by the host, the President said "Am I satisfied that we've been effective? I will say yes. A lot has been done, and it is reflected in Ghana's growing position and rankings of corruption in the world. We've gone up several notches since I came into office because we are dealing with these matters at the basic level."

He stated that Ghana's anti-corruption institutions "were very poorly resourced" before he assumed office in 2017.

"We can talk all we like about corruption and make all the wonderful statements but if the instruments at your disposal for dealing with it are weak and blunt, you will get no result," he said.

Speaking on the former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo who was forced to leave office, the President said: "There' a time for retiring which is prescribed by statute, not my making."

"If you are 60 years old, you are no longer supposed to be able to work in the public service...The Auditor-General, like me, should be some of the first to recognise the laws in our country," he added.

