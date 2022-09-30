I’m the only person that can get NDC votes from the Ashanti Region – Kojo Bonsu

Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, Mr. Bonsu said him being an Ashanti can help the party turn the tide on its struggles electorally in the region.

“If I become the flagbearer of the party, the NDC will secure a lot of votes in the Ashanti region. This means I will break the monopoly and split the votes NPP secures in the region. Even today, the market women at Central Market and Kejetia Market are all supporting my presidential bid. The women have said that if I become the leader of the party, they will all vote for me.”

“So, if they (delegates) refuse to elect me as flagbearer, it means the number of votes we are expecting to win the 2024 elections will decline because Ashantis won’t vote for any other NDC candidate but me. Without me as flagbearer, it will be very difficult for the party to win the elections, but if I am the flagbearer, the Ashantis will know that I am one of their own, and they will vote for me,” he told the morning show host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Commenting on the chances of the NDC with John Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Kojo Bonsu said it will only take a candidate like him if the NDC is determined to recapture power from the NPP administration because Mr. Mahama is currently not fit for purpose.