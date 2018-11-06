Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm the right person to lead the NDC - Hudu Yahya

He called for the election of competent people to lead the party, adding, the NDC is a government in waiting and only competent people must be allowed into the waiting room.

Alhaji Hudu Yahya play

Alhaji Hudu Yahya

Alhaji Hudu Yahya, a National Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked delegates of the party to vote for him.

He said he has all the necessary qualities t lead the party to victory in 2020.

Alhaji Hudu Yahaya said he believes he has enough experience to lead the NDC following the experience he has gained serving the party in various offices and committees.

He said this when he rounded up his campaign of the Northern Region.

READ ALSO: Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]

As a loyal member of the party who is in good standing, the aspiring chairman said his immediate role if he wins will be to bring unity among the rank and file of the party.

He noted that the NDC should be a collective group and not a one-man party. He also called on the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and work together for victory 2020.

