IMF bailout: Nursing trainees vow to resist cancellation of allowances

In a statement, the nursing students said "Even though we have not received any allowance for almost a year now, we see any attempt to cancel it as a way of depriving us of the right to education since we cannot pay our fees."

The allowance, which was scrapped by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was met with strong resistance from the nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.

The NDC government insisted the continuous payment of the allowances would threaten the future of Ghana's economy.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is confident that Ghana will be successful with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

He said the country needs the IMF loan to solve the economic challenges it faces.

Swearing into office New Ambassadors and High commissioners on Friday, July 8, 2022, the President said "Currently, we have decided to seek collaboration with the International Monetary Fund to repair, in the short run, our finances which have taken a severe hit in very recent times while we continue to work on the medium to long term structural changes that are our heart of our goal to create Ghana beyond aid, that is building a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy.

"I am confident that with determination, hard work, unity, and the proverbial Ghanaian sense of enterprise we will succeed, we will make it and indeed this too shall pass."

He added: "What these trends of events have taught all of us is that we also have to strengthen and deepen our ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship with each other.