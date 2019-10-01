Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (rtd) believes it would be difficult for anyone to successfully overthrow the government following the country’s long-standing run under democratic rule.

“I cannot appreciate a situation where anybody in his right senses will think he can successfully destabilise Ghana,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

News of an attempted coup to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government broke two weeks ago, following a statement from the Information Ministry.

The Ministry said three persons had been arrested after 15 months of surveillance by the security agencies.

The suspects were identified as Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, Mr. Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

Knives, guns, explosive devices and other weapons were seized from the suspects, the Information Ministry said.

The three suspects have since been slapped with five charges, including, conspiracy to manufacture arms and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority.

Meanwhile, Maj. Osahene Boakye Gyan (Rtd), who was involved in the June 4, 1979, believes Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey is wrong to suggest staging a coup in Ghana is impossible.

According to him, Ghana’s democracy is still young and besides, “any state must assume that some people somewhere want to destabilise it.”

“That’s why we have security personnel to guard the state against aggression,” he added.