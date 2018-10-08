Pulse.com.gh logo
'Incompetent' Mahama's return will cause more harm - Bawumia


Dr Bawumia stated that twenty months into the Akufo-Addo administration, the difference is clear.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described the intended comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama as detrimental to Ghanaians.

He said Mahama intends to return to power and cause more hardships to Ghanaians.

“I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God”.

Dr. Bawumia said this at a meeting with Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra.

He continued: “But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management. After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear."

Mr Mahama, who is on a campaign tour of the country to reclaim the NDC ticket for the 2020 election, has accused the NPP of lying its way into power and failing to deliver on its promises.

