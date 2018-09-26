Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

‘Inform me first before arresting any MP’ – Speaker warns Police


Protocol ‘Inform me first before arresting any MP’ – Speaker warns Police

The Speaker of Parliament said arresting legislators without informing the House is a clear breach of Parliamentary immunity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye play

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has warned the Police not to take any actions towards the arrest of any Member of Parliament without following the necessary Parliamentary procedure.

According to him, arresting legislators without informing the House is a clear breach of Parliamentary immunity.

READ ALSO:  Harassment: AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority

The Speaker was speaking in relation to the Inspector General of Police issuing an order for the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

Collins Dauda is being chased by the Police play

Collins Dauda is being chased by the Police

 

The order was reportedly issued on Monday evening, to the dismay of the opposition.

However, the Speaker said the privileges the legislature enjoys must be respected by the Police and other security agencies.

“We want the security agencies to be mindful of the fact that the police should not invade the premises of a member of Parliament or appear to be doing so in a manner that will raise unnecessary difficulties for us,” Prof. Ocquaye said.

According to him, legislators must “not to be treated in a manner that will not be consistent with the dignity that an honorable Member of Parliament should be attended to.”

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye   play

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye

 

 

He warned the Police to desist from tolling the same line in future cases, without informing the leadership of Parliament first.

READ ALSO:  Deceit: NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate gov't - Bawumia

“We want to put on record that in future, the leadership of the House and the Speaker of the House should be informed of all such needs so that it can be done with the appropriate decency.

“When any invitation is required, we would like it to be routed properly and the appropriate honorable member will attend to the appropriate invitation at the highest quarters, preferably the Commissioner of Police CID in charge of investigations because monkeys play by sizes. If you want an honorable member of parliament, that will be my barest minimum,” the Speaker added.

Collins Dauda has been accused of inciting violence from supporters of the NDC against their political opponents in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Reports suggest that the Asutifi South MP’s house was raided by a team of Police officers on Tuesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UN Assignment: Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly today UN Assignment Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly today
Agenda 2020: Alban Bagbin is our surest bet to lead NDC in 2020 - NDC gurus Agenda 2020 Alban Bagbin is our surest bet to lead NDC in 2020 - NDC gurus
Harassment: AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority Harassment AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority
Deceit: NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate gov't - Bawumia Deceit NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate gov't - Bawumia
Good Partners: Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin Good Partners Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin
Untold Hardships: Cut down on elephant-size government if times are hard - IMANI to Nana Addo Untold Hardships Cut down on elephant-size government if times are hard - IMANI to Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: We’re in difficult times; Akufo-Addo concedes Politics We’re in difficult times; Akufo-Addo concedes
Politics: Togo opposition leader on hunger strike at Ghana High Commission Politics Togo opposition leader on hunger strike at Ghana High Commission
Politics: ‘No donor comes because they love us’– Kufuor Politics ‘No donor comes because they love us’– Kufuor



Top Articles

1 Political Violence IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Daudabullet
2 Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integritybullet
3 Difficult Times Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo -...bullet
4 Video You will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship -...bullet
5 Excuses Evil spirits are behind the hardships Ghanaians are...bullet
6 Hard Times Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells criticsbullet
7 Special Prosecutor Amidu turns down petition to open...bullet
8 Deceit NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate...bullet
9 Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the...bullet
10 Harassment AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Self-appraisal I've created resilient, robust economy for Ghanaians - Nana Addo
Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour
Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour
X
Advertisement