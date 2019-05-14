According to a report by Joy News, the Minister is being investigated for alleged abuse of office involving ASH Plantpool company.

His case reportedly relates to the purchase of vehicles for MPs through a loan guaranteed by government.

Mr. Nkrumah, who doubles as MP for the Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency, has already responded to the allegations by submitting his caution statement.

Meanwhile, nine other political appointees and elected officers are also being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

These include the NPP MP for Akrofuom constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah, Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen and the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Sir John’.

In all, reports suggest there are about 25 cases under investigation by the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The Office was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Martin Amidu as the country’s first-ever Special Prosecutor, however the “Citizen Vigilante” has so far failed to make an effective impact at his new role.

This has led to criticisms from some quarters, who believe Mr. Amidu has done very little since assuming office.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor has also constantly complained of a lack of logistics and funds to operate.