Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys

Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Kojo Yankah, has warned supporters of John Mahama that insults will not bring their candidate to power in 2020.

The former information minister has been on the receiving end of criticisms from some NDC faithful after he advised Mahama not to contest the 2020 elections.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Yankah said the former president will be better served if he decided not to seek a return to the presidential seat.

The educationist advised Mahama to “give a second thought” to his decision, having already declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership and subsequently the presidency.

However, some supporters of Mahama did not take kindly to his comments and directed some harsh words towards him.

Some said Mr. Yankah’s advice was “unsolicited”, whiles other held that he had accepted monies from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to speak in the manner he did.

But responding to his critics, the AUCC founder said Mahama’s supporters must be careful of how they attack anyone who disagrees with their candidate’s candidature.

He said verbal attacks and insults have never been able to win arguments, let alone elections in this country.

“Democracy, freedom of expression and the national good. It's a test of our ability to make progress while we debate that has been exhibited since my last post. I am familiar with critical expressions of one's opinion; that is the virtue of living in a free society,” Mr. Yankah wrote in a follow-up Facebook post.



“My practice has been to ignore insulting, unproductive and discourteous remarks, most of which are borne out of ignorance, disregard or disrespect of other people's opinions, and a total lack of understanding of the issues at stake. My long experience with communication teaches me that insults have never won an argument, let alone an election.”

So far, Mahama will contest against 11 other candidates in the NDC flagbearership race, with the likes of Ekow-Spio Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin all in the mix.