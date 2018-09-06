Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys


NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys

Kojo Yankah has been on the receiving end of criticisms from some NDC faithful after he advised Mahama not to contest the 2020 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys play

Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys

Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Kojo Yankah, has warned supporters of John Mahama that insults will not bring their candidate to power in 2020.

The former information minister has been on the receiving end of criticisms from some NDC faithful after he advised Mahama not to contest the 2020 elections.

READ ALSO:  Monetization: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries

In a Facebook post, Mr. Yankah said the former president will be better served if he decided not to seek a return to the presidential seat.

Kojo Yankah play

Kojo Yankah

 

The educationist advised Mahama to “give a second thought” to his decision, having already declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership and subsequently the presidency.

However, some supporters of Mahama did not take kindly to his comments and directed some harsh words towards him.

Some said Mr. Yankah’s advice was “unsolicited”, whiles other held that he had accepted monies from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to speak in the manner he did.

But responding to his critics, the AUCC founder said Mahama’s supporters must be careful of how they attack anyone who disagrees with their candidate’s candidature.

He said verbal attacks and insults have never been able to win arguments, let alone elections in this country.

READ ALSO: Grievances: NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash

“Democracy, freedom of expression and the national good. It's a test of our ability to make progress while we debate that has been exhibited since my last post. I am familiar with critical expressions of one's opinion; that is the virtue of living in a free society,” Mr. Yankah wrote in a follow-up Facebook post.

“My practice has been to ignore insulting, unproductive and discourteous remarks, most of which are borne out of ignorance, disregard or disrespect of other people's opinions, and a total lack of understanding of the issues at stake. My long experience with communication teaches me that insults have never won an argument, let alone an election.”

So far, Mahama will contest against 11 other candidates in the NDC flagbearership race, with the likes of Ekow-Spio Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin all in the mix.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct: NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Facts and Stats: The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives
Template: We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Monetization: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries
Bold Declaration: Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why

Recommended Videos

Politics: We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses Politics We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses
Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongobullet
4 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti...bullet
5 Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called...bullet
6 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
7 Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cashbullet
8 Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best...bullet
9 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC...bullet
10 NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

All you need to know about Spio-Garbrah
Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man
I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win