Interior Minister justifies blowing GHc28,000 on private security

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has justified the over GHc28,000 spent on hiring private internal security at the Ministry.

According to him, it was necessary to hire security to deal with internal chores, locking doors within and ensuring that disasters such as fire do not affect the building of the Ministry.

A 2016 report of the Auditor General expressed that payment to the Magnum Force Security did not provide value for money.

The Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, subsequently noted that the over ¢28,000 used in hiring private internal security was a drain on the Ministry’s scarce resources.

He held that the service could have been provided by the Ghana Police Service at no cost.

But answering to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, Mr. Dery justified the expenditure.

“It is not for what we perceive to be the orthodox terms of security. The police who are outside the ministry provide cover for all the area within the wall,” he said.

The Interior Minister explained that “the issue of civilian to police is 1:848 and therefore if you take two members of the Ghana Police Service to be within the ministry to perform these petty roles, I daresay it will be an underutilization of an essential resource.”

According to him, it is better to have private internal security at the Interior Ministry, rather than deploying Policemen who should be offering their services to the nation.

“If you really want to think of having two police officers there, there is the opportunity cost to deal with.

“What would those two officers be doing for the rest of the country? They certainly will be better engaged in serving the country out there,” Mr. Dery added.