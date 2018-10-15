news

Some irate youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Akyem Asamama in the Eastern Region have expressed their disappointment with President Akufo-Addo and his handling of national issues.

According to them, the NPP government has so far failed to honour most of its promises made during the 2016 election period.

The aggrieved party supporters subsequently burned to ashes the 2016 campaign t-shirts of Nana Addo to register their displeasure.

Accra-based Class FM reports that some of the NPP supporter have also decided to defect to the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In their view, the ruling NPP has failed to bring development to improve their living standards.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Secretary of NDC, Mark Oliver Kevor, said the NDC is open to accepting new supporters.

He assured the irate supporters that the NDC will not disappoint them if given the mandate to govern the nation in 2020.

This comes after another pro-NPP youth group known as the Guts and Zeal Association (GAZA) accused the government of neglecting them despite their hard work for the party in the 2016 general elections.

The group called on the government to provide them jobs, warning that the NPP will suffer the implications of their unfulfilled promise in the next general elections.