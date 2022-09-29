Irrelevant attacks against judges undermine the judiciary, Judges and Magistrates Association

Justice Henry Kwofie, president of the Association of Magistrates and Judges speaking at the annual conference for Judges and Magistrates in Accra stated that such “irrelevant” attacks undermine the integrity of the Judiciary.

“You all recognize that the Judiciary as an institution and Judges, in general, have been the subject of quite a lot of rhetoric, attacks, and judgment of our courts even judgments of the highest court of the land have been attacked and the Judges who delivered the same judgments have not been served either.

“In my view, impugning the motives of Judges is actually undermining the integrity of the Judiciary. As a result of these unnecessary and incessant attacks, the Association in the first for about three to four terms has come out to issue statements to correct the erroneous impression and deliberate misinformation and falsehood churned out against the Judiciary.”

“The Association must not be misunderstood to be against criticisms of Judges or the Judiciary. Criticism, if it is constructive, helps to improve any sitting and makes the various actors sit up but that is not what we are seeing lately in the press and the various social media,” he added.

However, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo pledged the support of the Bar in protecting the reputation of judges and the Judiciary.

“The Judiciary is not perfect and infallible. However, the proper tools and methods for improving and correcting the work of the Judiciary are through constructive criticisms and superior arguments, not acts that target their personality, undermine their independence, dishonor the administration of justice, and endanger their security and safety. I pledge the support of the Ghana Bar Association to uphold the noble profession and the honor and dignity that Judiciary deserves,” he said.