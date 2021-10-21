He made this known when Mahama paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and queen mothers of Oti region, as part of his 'Thank You' tour and said: "Mr. Mahama, if you were not to be God-fearing, and had chosen to cling tenaciously to the tenets of power, you would have unexpectedly plunged this dear nation of ours, into an unparalleled state of pandemonium or simply into a state of higgledy-piggledy which would have been too nasty to contemplate when the people's verdict in the 2020 general election was simply trodden upon and shamefully stolen."

Pulse Ghana

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, he said Mahama will win "with the unflinching support of the stalwarts of the great NDC and the numerous loyal activists and supporters of the country."

He said "When last you made mention of 'do or die', your detractors hastily arrived at the conclusion that that was a sanguinary language and that you may turn to be a sanguinary ruler.

"Please don't take into consideration that nonsensical remark. When you were the president a short while ago, how many people did you kill?"