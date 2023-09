It will be difficult for NPP to win the 2024 elections – Frimpong-Boateng

In an interview on Citi TV’s “The Point of View,” the former Minister said it will be difficult for the NPP to retain political power based on the party’s performance in the last seven years.

“It will be difficult for the NPP to win the 2024 elections. It is a fact that they [the NPP] have over-promised and under-delivered but everything is possible but the NDC is also not giving me any hope.”

Pulse Ghana

Professor Frimpong-Boateng indicated he was optimistic the NPP was going to be in power for a long time considering how the NDC had mismanaged the country when Akufo-Addo took over in 2016 but it would turn out that he was wrong juxtaposing the two administrations.

“When I was in government, I said the way the NDC had mismanaged the country, we were going to help the president and work so that the NPP would still be there even after forty years and there would be no romantic ideas about the NDC again and now look at where we are. I thought we were going to work and there would be no romantic ideas about Mahama and the NDC ever coming back.”

“There should be a change in the two political parties and how they do their things because there are very good people in the NDC same as the NPP,” he further proposed.