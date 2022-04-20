It will not be news if NDC wins 2024 elections — NPP

"The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

"Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance – such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption – will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change," the EIU said in its report.

The NPP reacting to the EIU report said "The EIU hangs its prediction on the usual assumption. That presidential power has been rotating over eight-year periods in the Fourth Republic is a fact so far."

It said EIU implies that Mahama's record of leadership is so poor that if he becomes the candidate, the NDC predicted win goes up in smoke adding that it is a huge boost to the NPP effort of 'breaking the 8'.