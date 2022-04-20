According to EIU, the NDC can achieve this through a new presidential candidate instead of John Mahama leading the party.
It will not be news if NDC wins 2024 elections — NPP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report which revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a greater chance of winning the 2024 general elections.
"The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.
"Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance – such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption – will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change," the EIU said in its report.
The NPP reacting to the EIU report said "The EIU hangs its prediction on the usual assumption. That presidential power has been rotating over eight-year periods in the Fourth Republic is a fact so far."
It said EIU implies that Mahama's record of leadership is so poor that if he becomes the candidate, the NDC predicted win goes up in smoke adding that it is a huge boost to the NPP effort of 'breaking the 8'.
In a statement signed by the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said: "If NDC wins, it will not be news. But if the NPP wins, it would be a remarkable achievement that would demonstrate the coming of age of electoral politics in Ghana. In other words, an NPP victory in 2024, popularly dubbed 'Breaking the Eight', would be a more unusual event than an NDC victory, based on the history of elections in the Fourth Republic."
