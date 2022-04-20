It’ll be difficult for NDC to win the 2024 elections with Bawumia as NPP’s flagbearer – Ben Ephson

According to Ephson, a pairing of Dr. Bawumia and a Christian running mate will help the NPP to win power in 2024.

He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”

"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."

The Economist Intelligence Unit (ElU) has predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general elections, but the party needs to revitalise its leadership to increase its prospects.

Pulse Ghana

However, the NPP said the NDC winning the next election will be no news.

The NPP reacting to the EIU report said "The EIU hangs its prediction on the usual assumption. That presidential power has been rotating over eight-year periods in the Fourth Republic is a fact so far."

It said EIU implies that Mahama's record of leadership is so poor that if he becomes the candidate, the NDC predicted win goes up in smoke adding that it is a huge boost to the NPP effort of 'breaking the 8'.