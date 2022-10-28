It’s a guarantee that the NPP will win the 2024 elections – Nkrabea Effah Dartey

He said though Ghanaians are currently going through hardships, the NPP is the party to stabilize things.

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the lawyer added that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will find solutions to the current challenges in the country within the 2 years left for the elections and win back the favour of Ghanaians.

“It is a guarantee (that the NPP will win the next elections). I am not saying that the NPP are saints, we are not. NPP: We are not angels. But the NPP compared to the NDC, are better managers of Ghana’s economy.

“So, the NPP will win the election. We are going to break the eight. And we are going to select a flagbearer who will wave a new flag and we will win the votes,” he said in Twi.

Pulse Ghana

“All NPP members listening to me, don’t lose hope, after all, we have two more years,” he added.

Effah Dartey, who is a former Member of Parliament and minister of state, said that the main challenge impeding Ghana’s progress is corruption in government.