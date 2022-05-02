RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

It's impossible to remove taxes on petroleum products, they are used to pay salaries - Akufo-Addo

Berlinda Entsie

President Akufo-Addo has said that government cannot remove taxes on petroleum products.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
According to him, a large volume of the taxes on petroleum products is used to pay the salaries of some public sector workers.

“Removing taxes on petroleum products will reduce Government revenues by some four billion cedis (GH¢4 billion). At this time, when we are determined to expand Government revenues in order to increase our capacity to finance our own development, can we afford to reduce tax revenues by four billion cedis (GH¢4 billion)?

Adding that “Government is currently confronted by very tight financing conditions, in the wake of inadequate domestic revenue mobilisation. Indeed, some of the revenues from these same taxes on petroleum products is what is used to pay some of the salaries of some of the seven hundred thousand (700,000) public sector workers on Government’s payroll,” he said.

While addressing the nation on Workers Day, the President in his address however noted that the government is implementing measures that will help stabilise fuel prices.

“We are addressing the issue of fuel price increases by implementing measures that are succeeding in stabilising the exchange rate, a key determinant of fuel prices," he said.

"Government is also working hard to ensure reliable supply and availability of petroleum products, thereby preventing shortages, a phenomenon which is being experienced in some other neighbouring countries. By the same token, we are keeping the lights on in Ghana," President Akufo-Addo added.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

