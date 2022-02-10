It's insulting – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to Kyei Mensa-Bonsu's E-levy birthday cake

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, marked his 65th birthday.

Controversially, the cake Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid the throwing of chairs.

At the birthday party, the majority leader was joined by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other leading members of the NPP, as well as some family and friends.

Sammy Gyamfi adding his voice to E-levy birthday cake for Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu in a Facebook post said "#Think_About_It

"Checkout E-Levy cake at the plush birthday party of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

