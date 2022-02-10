According to him, the E-levy cake to mark the 65th birthday of the Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is a display of opulence and ostentation by the administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the "time of excruciating hardships is nauseating and insulting to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians."
It's insulting – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to Kyei Mensa-Bonsu's E-levy birthday cake
The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reacted to the birthday cake designed in the form of E-levy to celebrate the birthday of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, marked his 65th birthday.
Controversially, the cake Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid the throwing of chairs.
At the birthday party, the majority leader was joined by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other leading members of the NPP, as well as some family and friends.
"Checkout E-Levy cake at the plush birthday party of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.
"Checkout E-Levy cake at the plush birthday party of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.
"Guess what? Our Jocular Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team at large, who has been mute on the obnoxious E-Levy policy, was the special guest of honour. The continuous display of opulence and ostentation by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government at this time of excruciating hardships is nauseating and insulting to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians."
