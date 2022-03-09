It’s time for Ashantis to lead the NDC - Kojo Bonsu

He said the NDC needs a new face to lead the party to the 2024 elections, and that person must come from the Ashanti Region.

The Ashantis, he said, cannot continue to play a second fiddle to other tribes in the NDC.

Addressing the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Mr Bonsu asked for the blessing and support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for him to go and bring the presidency to the Ashanti Region.

Supported by a number of Market Queens and party suppprters, the former Major of Kumasi said that “I Nana Kojo Bonsu, I am here today to tell Otumfuo that when the time is due I will also go and contest the flagbearship slot of the NDC.

“The NDC party has not chosen an Ashanti to lead the party before and that is why, as his grandson, I am here to inform Otomfuo of my intention to contest for the flagbearership position, so that whenever he pours libation he will remember me in his prayers.”

“So that he will support me to go and bring the flagbearership position home to the Ashanti and unite all NDC members so that we win the election and bring the presidency to the Ashanti land”, he said.

Kojo Bonsu, in the past has said that the NDC will lose the 2024 elections if he is not the flagbearer.

Commenting on the chances of the NDC with John Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Kojo Bonsu said it will only take a candidate like him if the NDC is determined to recapture power from the NPP administration because Mr. Mahama is currently not fit for purpose.

“I stand a better chance than Mahama because I have not been soiled, so that is where I come in. It’s so sad, he is a great gentleman, speaks very well, very affable, but he has been put in the mud so much. They have tagged him with corruption, women’s affairs, and we the NDC have not been able to defend it and get him out of it”, he said on Citi TV.