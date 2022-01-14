Some names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearer position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.

Others include the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.

A presidential hopeful of the party, John Alan Kyeremanten has said it is his time to lead the party to victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Alan Kyerematen said he made sacrifices in the past for a contender, hence must be paid in the same vein.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing party faithful, he recounted the NPP's 2007 primary held at the University of Ghana campus where Nana Addo barely crossed the line and had to rely on a valuable concession from him.

This, he said, was to avoid a second round of voting in the election which had 17 aspirants.

According to him, the decision was borne out of love and sacrifice for the party.

"You remember when we went to Legon to elect a leader, you remember there were only two people out of the 17, who and who? Alan and Nana Addo, you remember?" he asked.