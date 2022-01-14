So far, five stalwarts of the NPP have made public their intentions to lead the party.
It's time for other people to sacrifice and give me the chance to lead NPP – Alan
As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the election of the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections draws near, the men are gradually being separated from the boys.
Some names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearer position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.
Others include the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.
A presidential hopeful of the party, John Alan Kyeremanten has said it is his time to lead the party to victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
Alan Kyerematen said he made sacrifices in the past for a contender, hence must be paid in the same vein.
Addressing party faithful, he recounted the NPP's 2007 primary held at the University of Ghana campus where Nana Addo barely crossed the line and had to rely on a valuable concession from him.
This, he said, was to avoid a second round of voting in the election which had 17 aspirants.
According to him, the decision was borne out of love and sacrifice for the party.
"You remember when we went to Legon to elect a leader, you remember there were only two people out of the 17, who and who? Alan and Nana Addo, you remember?" he asked.
He said: "I had over 32% and Nana had over 40%, but because of the unity of the party, I decided that I will support Nana so we all rallied behind him. It is time for other people to sacrifice and give Alan the chance to lead this party."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh