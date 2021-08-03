"The party actually must demonstrate maturity. It must show a lot of rationality and seriousness in the way it handles matters of this nature. Yes, it is true that the party will want to ensure some discipline in how they do their things, how members conduct themselves but this attempt to ensure discipline must not be misinterpreted or misperceived as the party being anti and above and beyond criticism.

"Because that is what democracy is about. Democracy encourages critiquing, democracy encourages alternate views no matter how radical or different those views are," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Executive Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against Koku Anyidoho pursuant to Article 48 (1) (9) of the NDC constitution.

His membership has been revoked following a petition by the Oti and Bono Regional Communication Officers, Mobarak Abdul-Karim and Eric Adjei respectively.

Although the Functional Executive Committee did not cite any reason why Anyidoho has been expelled from the party, many have said it has something to do with his utterances.

Abass Mohammed speaking on the expulsion of Anyidoho said it's unfair for the NDC to sack him.

He said: "People who perceive the NDC as not being fair to him, to a large extent I think will have a point and will also have the followers and will also have a strong argument.

"So, yes people can argue clearly that he has been treated unfairly because, the obligation is on the party to show clearly that what they have done to him is just and fair, they have not been able to demonstrate that clearly.