It's untrue government provided IMF with incorrect figures - Habib Iddrisu

Habib Iddrisu reaction comes on the back of allegations by Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Quartey on Newsfile on Joy TV that the Economic Management provided incorrect macro-economic numbers to the IMF.

The former Deputy Finance Minister, while contributing to discussions on the same program, said “there has to be a change of the economic management team. This team is no longer credible. This is a team that has lied, not only to the people of Ghana outside your party, but they’ve also lied to you Akufo-Addo. And the IMF has found them out. The numbers they gave; the macro-economic numbers they gave were not correct”.

But the Tolon MP has debunked such allegations describing them as untrue.

“We need to respect the institution IMF, especially since due diligence is done by them. They are a credible organization, they will not just sit down and say that the government of Ghana is giving them wrong information and they just take information like that.

“It is never true that the government has provided them with wrong information,” he said.

The lawmaker rather believes that the negotiations with the IMF are moving at a faster pace for the country to secure a program.