President Akufo-Addo believes he has been very candid with Ghanaians with regards to the country’s challenges.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has always been on the side of the truth, even if unpleasant.

The President was addressing workers who had converged on the Black Star Square for the Workers’ Day parade.

“I have been as candid as possible with the people of Ghana, even if sometimes the truth is being unpleasant,” he stated.

The President was, however, quick to acknowledge that the country is still faced with some challenges.

He went on to launch the Ghana Beyond Aid charter as part of the May Day celebrations.

According to him, Ghana is on the right path to development, adding that, with a collective effort, the country will move from poverty to prosperity.

“Ghana Beyond Aid is setting our nation on an irreversible pathway of development,” Nana Addo said.

“With the blessing of the Almighty and our collective effort, we will march boldly from poverty to prosperity so that we can create the Ghana our forefathers envisaged,” he added.