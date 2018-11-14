I've executed over 2000 projects - Hawa Koomson brags

news

The Minister for Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson, has said that she has executed over 2000 projects since her appointment just over a year ago.

She, therefore, said criticisms of her are unfortunate and misplaced.

Hawa Koomson told the media at a press conference on Tuesday that over 2000 projects are ongoing across the country with each of them about 80% complete.

“Ok now go to Adentan Municipality and ask the MCE or DCE, he or she will take you to the project. I wouldn’t tell you to ask the MP. Now also just walk to Kasoa…go to the new market, you will see a warehouse being constructed, and then in Kasoa go to abujukope and other areas, or you go to my MCE he will take you to the areas. Just last Monday I even went to cut sod for a community durbar ground of Ofankor, so you can go there and find out from them."

"Go to Cape Coast central, you will see a warehouse there, go to Winneba you will see a warehouse there you will see some of the toilet projects there, you will see some of the water projects", she said.

The Minister made these comments after the Project coordinator for the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) Bernard Anaba, the said projects are yet to materialize in the various districts and constituencies.

Anaba had said, "Apart from party structures in the constituencies, we do not really have other structures. We are not seeing anything at all. Things are not looking good at all in terms of the implementation. Government is talking about 3000 projects but I have not seen anything at all. I have not heard of any project in my constituency at all.”

However in a strong rebuttal, Koomson said: "They should thank me, they should clap for me, just a year, a ministry that has not been in existence. I came to put up this structures with the ministry and the development authority, and yet we’ve been able to do over 2 000 projects, they should stop that noise. This is not time for campaign, hey should wait when its 2020 and we go to the grounds and we don’t see those projects then they can tell the voters what we have done or have not done.”