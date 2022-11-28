‘I’ve left it to God’ – Hopeson Adorye cries after being sacked from National Security job

Following his job loss, the former parliamentary aspirant has chosen to rely on God for survival.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us,” Adorye said. “How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do the same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.”

He recounted how his dismissal was communicated to him and the reason assigned to it, stressing that regardless of what he deems a stab in the back, he will still survive.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die.”

Adorye added that he was certain his sack letter did not emanate from the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction.”